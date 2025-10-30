Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% in the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 5,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 29.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 59,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of APH opened at $139.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $141.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.48.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 433,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,403,360.30. The trade was a 45.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $8,449,840. This represents a 56.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,031,042 shares of company stock worth $122,532,496. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.77.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

