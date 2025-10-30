1,660 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Bought by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 285.5% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,529,181.40. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.4%

AMD stock opened at $264.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

