iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,550 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of IJH opened at $65.23 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.46. The firm has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

