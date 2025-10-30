Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $385.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $378.00 to $385.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho set a $400.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, October 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.07.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $345.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.18 and a 200-day moving average of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.20. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $308.84 and a 1-year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $1,296,565,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,023,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,341 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 101.4% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,957,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $672,213,000 after acquiring an additional 985,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $265,510,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 601.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,339,000 after purchasing an additional 719,965 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

