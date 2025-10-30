The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,925 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $56,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $141.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $157.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.73 and a fifty-two week high of $146.46.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

