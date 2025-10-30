Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,148 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $81,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Avanza Fonder AB raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 168,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,904,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $91,109,000 after acquiring an additional 73,780 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 18.6% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,507,268 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $199,939,000 after purchasing an additional 501,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT opened at $124.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.64. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The firm has a market cap of $216.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

