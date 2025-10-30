Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 478.2% in the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 78,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,786,000 after acquiring an additional 64,983 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $690.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $663.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

