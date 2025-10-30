Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after buying an additional 2,539,769 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,153,000 after buying an additional 195,013 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,839,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,466,000 after buying an additional 592,820 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 179.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,790,000 after buying an additional 9,334,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,523,000 after buying an additional 6,026,268 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $99.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

