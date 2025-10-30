Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 97.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,566 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 49.3% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 801,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,969,000 after acquiring an additional 264,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 154,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,395,546 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $304,716,000 after buying an additional 78,642 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 10,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $87.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average is $92.00. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.63.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

