Strs Ohio Sells 7,476 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,476 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 0.9% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $232,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Corient IA LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 131.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,706,000 after buying an additional 840,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $19,278,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,489,427.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,350. The trade was a 36.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total transaction of $5,339,369.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 17,980 shares of company stock valued at $16,049,017 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.8%

NOW opened at $911.75 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $920.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $946.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,075.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,131.07.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

