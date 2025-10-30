Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Raises Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after buying an additional 16,383,870 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $642,183,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,315,000 after buying an additional 3,810,752 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,074,000 after buying an additional 2,922,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $68.30 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $293.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.71.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

