Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $833,941,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Danaher by 44.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,259,000 after buying an additional 1,450,703 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 290.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $295,550,000 after buying an additional 1,072,617 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Danaher by 33.2% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,178,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,515,000 after buying an additional 791,662 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Danaher by 23.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,828,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $784,745,000 after buying an additional 722,636 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $213.99 on Thursday. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $258.23. The company has a market capitalization of $151.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.20.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Read Our Latest Report on DHR

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.