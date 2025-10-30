Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 27,593 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 464,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 27,593 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Visa were worth $164,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $340.93 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.19 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

