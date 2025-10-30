BlackRock $BLK Position Cut by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in BlackRock by 9.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.9% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. This represents a 62.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,098.88 on Thursday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,219.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,138.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,059.55.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.46 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,301.00 to $1,407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,394.00 to $1,456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $1,320.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,299.29.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

