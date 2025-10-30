Danaher Corporation $DHR Holdings Raised by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $833,941,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Danaher by 44.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,703 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 290.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $295,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,617 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Danaher by 33.2% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,178,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,515,000 after acquiring an additional 791,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Danaher by 23.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,828,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $784,745,000 after acquiring an additional 722,636 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild Redb cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of DHR opened at $213.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $258.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.Danaher’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

