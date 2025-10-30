Academy Capital Management Purchases 1,202 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Academy Capital Management boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 139.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.1% of Academy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Academy Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $340.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.93 and a 200-day moving average of $348.30. The firm has a market cap of $624.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.19 and a 1-year high of $375.51.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

