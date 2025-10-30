Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial set a $167.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.57.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.40. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.58 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

