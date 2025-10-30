GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $137,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,065,000 after buying an additional 692,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,028,000 after buying an additional 1,492,486 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,344,000 after buying an additional 54,765 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,606,840,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,676,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,387,000 after buying an additional 491,207 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of GE stock opened at $313.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $316.67.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.