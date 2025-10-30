RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,784,000 after buying an additional 1,394,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after buying an additional 1,357,328 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,588,000 after buying an additional 1,117,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 target price on shares of RTX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,318 shares of company stock valued at $8,238,388. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $176.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $236.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.93. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $181.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.RTX’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.