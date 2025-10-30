Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.57.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

