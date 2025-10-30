Spire Wealth Management Has $21.09 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.8% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $21,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $840.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $938.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $810.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $935.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $775.02 and its 200-day moving average is $770.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

