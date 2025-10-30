Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 575 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VWO opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

