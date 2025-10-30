Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,610 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $86,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $235.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $237.39.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa America lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.15.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

