Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 456,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $62,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,310,000 after acquiring an additional 64,973 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,055,000 after acquiring an additional 571,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $149,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,572,395.93. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $198.81 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company has a market cap of $471.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.72, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.36.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.