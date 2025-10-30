Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,457 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MetLife were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 38,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET opened at $78.30 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

