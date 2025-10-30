Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 21 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 121.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 641.0% during the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 118.2% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $405,874,000 after acquiring an additional 86,215 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,989.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 125,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119,844 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.7%

NOC opened at $584.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.10. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $426.24 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $594.66 and a 200 day moving average of $542.64.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

