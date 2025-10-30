Field & Main Bank Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Field & Main Bank lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Robert W. Baird set a $6,325.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho set a $6,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6,250.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,132.29.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,075.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5,406.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,386.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,096.23 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market cap of $164.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 19.37%.The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $83.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,963 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.