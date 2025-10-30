Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 562,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $319,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Afbi LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after buying an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after buying an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,605,000 after buying an additional 238,402 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,624,000 after buying an additional 373,546 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $631.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $570.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

