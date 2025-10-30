Keybank National Association OH Sells 10,387 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,387 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $175,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $246.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $252.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

