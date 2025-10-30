NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Acquired by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 28.3% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 221,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,708,000 after acquiring an additional 48,764 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,008,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $25,963,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 36.2% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 658,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $41,808,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 83,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, September 29th. Argus raised NIKE to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.