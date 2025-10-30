Field & Main Bank Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,252 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $71.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.