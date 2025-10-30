Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 49.2% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,985 shares of company stock valued at $25,559,300. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 11.9%

NYSE CAT opened at $586.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $472.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.20. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $596.21. The company has a market cap of $274.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $450.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $507.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $447.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.19.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

