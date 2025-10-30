Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6%

VIG opened at $218.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $220.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.93 and a 200-day moving average of $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.