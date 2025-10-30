Atria Investments Inc Sells 5,044 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $17,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $179.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.26 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.58 and a 200-day moving average of $211.55. The company has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $233.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $209.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $243.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MMC

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.