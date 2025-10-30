Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $24,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $473.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $387.03 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.70. The company has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.72.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

