iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731,993 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $408,082,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $133,168,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,215,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,907,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

IBIT stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $71.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.11.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.