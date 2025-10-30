FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 0.8% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Tower from $281.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.31.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $179.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 247.27%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

