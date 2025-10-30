GWN Securities Inc. Makes New $252,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,906,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,523,576,000 after acquiring an additional 242,121 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 298,148.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,157,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,488,728,000 after buying an additional 8,154,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,871,000 after buying an additional 291,753 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,524,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,013,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equinix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $933.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $957.38.

EQIX stock opened at $797.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $794.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $815.88. The stock has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a PE ratio of 78.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.05 earnings per share. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.74%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

