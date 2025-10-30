New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $7.84 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 883.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 682.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 56,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,057 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 2,600 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $281.86 per share, for a total transaction of $732,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,020. This trade represents a 59.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $307.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.70.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.3%

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $279.42 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $302.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

