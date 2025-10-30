Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 363,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $101,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $291.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $296.87. The firm has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

