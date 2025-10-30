L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 164 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

L.M. Kohn & Company trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $126.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.30. The company has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.