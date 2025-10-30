L.M. Kohn & Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

L.M. Kohn & Company lowered its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,715. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE WMB opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $51.48 and a one year high of $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.73.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

