Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Purchases New Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 21.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 221.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,460,000 after acquiring an additional 81,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 434.3% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,799.12.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI stock opened at $2,295.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,312.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,368.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,646.00 and a one year high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

