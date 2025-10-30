Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60,326 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,257,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,976 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,325,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,340,000 after buying an additional 3,943,397 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Pfizer by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,277,000 after buying an additional 15,758,846 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,296,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,709,000 after buying an additional 838,198 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Pfizer by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,239,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,436 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $138.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $28.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.49%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.