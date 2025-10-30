Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,614 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,526,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,949,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,494,000 after buying an additional 1,601,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,574,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,012,000 after buying an additional 147,580 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,559,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,855,000 after buying an additional 174,700 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $666.97 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $376.04 and a one year high of $785.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $693.07 and a 200-day moving average of $679.75. The company has a market capitalization of $136.54 billion, a PE ratio of 161.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $679.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $731.81.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

