Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,150 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $13,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CocaCola by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,200,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,202,000 after buying an additional 1,114,422 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CocaCola by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after buying an additional 16,383,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after buying an additional 1,794,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in CocaCola by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,657,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Max R. Levchin acquired 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,835.29. The trade was a 102.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average of $69.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

