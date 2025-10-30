Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $267,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 85.8% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.3% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $3,511,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.7% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 79,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $235.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $258.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.37.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,570. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,115 shares of company stock worth $12,232,985. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

