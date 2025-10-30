Bessemer Group Inc. Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 38,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,052,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total transaction of $6,384,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 83,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,524,394.62. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,298.87, for a total transaction of $3,553,708.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,988,050.76. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 22,512 shares of company stock worth $29,538,093 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,420.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,564.56.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,314.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,312.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1,407.04. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,183.60 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.Transdigm Group’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.00 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $90.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

