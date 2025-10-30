Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,889 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 56,108 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Netflix were worth $190,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BG Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,059,000 after buying an additional 130,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 1,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the sale, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,736.48. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,100.41 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $747.77 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,199.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,192.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $466.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The firm had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Arete lifted their price target on Netflix from $833.00 to $1,084.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price target (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus set a $1,410.00 price target on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,341.12.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

