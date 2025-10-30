Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,759 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital cut shares of Shopify to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Arete Research raised shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.68.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock opened at $179.01 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $182.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.31.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

